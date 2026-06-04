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Economic Principles and the Perils of Socialism, an interview with Jonathan Emord and Robert Verkerk
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Can wealth be created by printing money and redistributing it? History and economics suggest otherwise. Prosperity grows when innovation, productivity, and individual initiative thrive. The debate between free markets and centralized control continues to shape the future of generations worldwide.


#Economics #FreeMarkets #Capitalism #Innovation #EconomicFreedom


Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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