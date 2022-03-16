Miles Guo: Han Zheng told his crony that the start of Russian invasion of Ukraine heralded the demise of the CCP, because Xi would follow Putin’s path and attack Taiwan

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3/15/2022 Miles Guo: Han Zheng ordered the arrest of the Vice Minister Ma Jian because Ma Jian investigated and seized the secrets of Han’s illegitimate children and illegal assets; Han Zheng told his crony that the start of Russian invasion of Ukraine heralded the demise of the CCP, because Xi would follow Putin’s path and attack Taiwan