⚡️SITREP in Novorossiya and Donbass.

Russian Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu has held telephone talks with his French, Turkish, British and American counterparts.

◽️In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made attempts with up to two motorized infantry companies to attack the Russian troops' positions in the direction of Kuzemovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

💥 All the enemy attacks have been repelled. Artillery fire and active actions of Russian troops annihilated more than 20 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored personnel carriers, and 1 car.

◽️In the Krasny Liman direction, the enemy attempted to break through with a reinforced motorized infantry battalion the defense of Russian troops close to Novosadovoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Torskoye forestry.

💥 Russian airstrikes and concentrated artillery fire from pre-prepared lines inflicted fire damage on the AFU units. About 70 Ukrainian personnel, three infantry fighting vehicles, seven armored personnel carriers, and three pickup trucks were destroyed.

◽️In the South-Donetsk direction, the enemy attacked the Russian positions with the forces of two company tactical groups reinforced with tanks in the directions of Novomikhailovka, Nikolskoye, and Slavnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Artillery fire stopped and dispersed the hostile units. More than 40 Ukrainian servicemen, seven armored fighting vehicles, and four cars were destroyed.

◽️In the Nykolayev–Krivoy Rog direction, the enemy with a reinforced motorized infantry battalion failed to attack the Russian positions in the directions of Kherson region.

💥 All the attacks have been successfully repulsed by the Russian troops. The enemy has been driven back to its initial positions. More than 90 Ukrainian personnel, 3 tanks, and 8 armored fighting vehicles were destroyed.

💥 A fuel depot was eliminated near the village of Smela (Cherkasy region), where more than 100,000 tons of aviation fuel for the Ukrainian Air Force were stored.

◽️ 6 projectiles of the American HIMARS MLRS and 1 HARM high-speed anti-radiation missile were intercepted close to Kakhovka (Kherson region) and Svatovo (Lugansk People's Republic).

- Russian Military of Defense