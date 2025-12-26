AI 🤡Slop from the Israeli Gov't

The Israeli Government is now also posting AI slop.

SYRIAN JEWS PLAN EXODUS?

A U.S.-based Jewish real estate group has purchased two entire luxury apartment towers under construction in central Jerusalem in what is believed to be one of the largest private housing deals in Israel’s history.

➡️The deal involves ~200 apartments near Mahane Yehuda Market, valued at up to NIS 1 billion ($270 million), according to Israeli media.

➡️ The project is being marketed primarily to the Syrian Jewish community in the New York–New Jersey area, though buyers also include Sephardic communities from Panama, Mexico, and others in the Jewish diaspora.

➡️ Roughly 70% of the units are already sold, despite a cooling Israeli housing market and war-related uncertainty.

Sources credit the surge in demand to "rising antisemitism abroad," which Israeli real estate agents say is driving increased interest from diaspora buyers willing to pay premium prices to maintain their lifestyles while establishing a foothold in Israel.

Interesting that Israeli real estate agents point out that antisemitism abroad as a boon for them while "ghost apartments" are on the rise in Israel.....