FDIC AT FIRST REPUBLIC*LEVEE BREACHED EVACUATIONS-NEXT CALIFORNIA FLOOD EVENT WORSE THAN THIS ONE?*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://watchers.news/2023/03/11/tropical-cyclone-freddy-stalls-on-the-coast-of-mozambique-delivering-catastrophic-amounts-of-rainfall/ https://twitter.com/WeatherNation/status/1634871869856964608 https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1634909608685998081 https://twitter.com/IntelPointAlert/status/1634938300258746368 https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1634931334631292928 https://twitter.com/Funniest_Family/status/1620630185682042880 https://twitter.com/3f7b181b679f483/status/1634602027790778373 https://sputniknews.com/20230311/just-in---frances-senate-passes-controversial-pension-reform--1108300516.html https://twitter.com/TheInsiderPaper/status/1634693028458659843 https://twitter.com/mikealfred/status/1634783756656492544?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1634783756656492544%7Ctwgr%5E520e2e1bcd1280ce01f12f66de345ffffbdfd902%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5381691%2Fpg1 https://twitter.com/MaximillionHead/status/1634812340255494145?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1634812340255494145%7Ctwgr%5E520e2e1bcd1280ce01f12f66de345ffffbdfd902%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5381691%2Fpg1 https://twitter.com/JustdoitZee/status/1634641174022463488 https://twitter.com/Weather_West/status/1634698393326067712

