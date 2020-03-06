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Climate “Fortune Tellers” And “Alarmists” EXPOSED! Here’s The PROOF They DON’T Want You To See!!! (MIRRORED)
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399 views • March 06, 2020
Climate “Fortune Tellers” And “Alarmists” EXPOSED! Here’s The PROOF They DON’T Want You To See!!! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Press For Truth at:-
https://youtu.be/qGPXy4KcyxE

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Climate change “activists” are being exposed by the president and it’s a beautiful thing to witness!Donald Trump has just taken another well deserved swipe at teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg during a recent speech at Davos where he said “This is not a time for pessimism, this is a time for optimism…To embrace the possibilities of tomorrow, we must reject the perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse…They are the heirs of yesterday's fortune tellers…They predicted an over-population crisis in the 1960s, mass starvation in the 70s, and an end of oil in the 1990s…These alarmists always demand the same thing - absolute power to dominate, transform and control every aspect of our lives…We will never let radical socialists destroy our economy, wreck our country or eradicate our liberty.” In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth exposes the failed predictions made by the Canadian government in particular with 6 examples of doom and gloom predictions made in 2001 that have not come to fruition. If they lied and/or were incorrect back then, could Greta and her handlers be lying and/or incorrect today?

Sources:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7910785/Donald-Trump-arrives-Davos-appearance-Greta-Thunberg-shames-world-leaders.html

https://climatediscussionnexus.com/videos/the-2001-canada-action-plan-fact-check/

https://www.fraserinstitute.org/studies/canadas-air-quality-since-1970-an-environmental-success-story

https://www.psmsl.org

https://www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/services/water-overview/quantity/monitoring/survey.html

http://nfdp.ccfm.org/en/index.php

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Keywords
climate changeglobal warminggreenco2carbon dioxidesustainablewind power
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