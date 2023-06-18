Whoa whoa whoa! ~ PSYOP ~ Proof ~ directly from PDJT. 🚨🔥

Devolution Power Hour clip:
President Donald Trump said in a speech this week -
For seven years, we have been under attack by the same weaponized agencies running a psychological warfare operation against the American people.
The clip from Trump's speech is just unreal. Still can't believe he directly said this.
https://rumble.com/v2u3im6-devolution-power-hour-153-featuring-burning-bright-and-just-human-1030-pm-e.html?mref=nmtun&mc=4m0ok
