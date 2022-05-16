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Did ISS live camera reveal ET space fleet participating in disclosure initiative
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359 views • May 16, 2022
Michael Salla.
On May 6, a formation of more than 30 UFOs was captured by one of the live cameras of the International Space Station (ISS). The ISS HD Earth Viewing Experiment gives a spectacular high altitude live feed of Earth as the ISS orbits at an altitude of approximately 250 miles (400 km) at over 17,000 mph (27,600 km/h).
During the live feed a large formation of disk-shaped UFOs appeared and moved across the full visual field of the camera before disappearing. According to information received by Elena Danaan, a former professional French archeologist, the UFOs belong to cooperating extraterrestrial organizations that are part of an officially sanctioned disclosure plan being conducted with an Earth Alliance.
This is the video version of an article published on May 12 on Exopolitics.org and is narrated by the author Dr. Michael Salla
For links and references go to:https://exopolitics.org/did-iss-live-camera-reveal-et-space-fleet/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQWfMtIWjZQ
On May 6, a formation of more than 30 UFOs was captured by one of the live cameras of the International Space Station (ISS). The ISS HD Earth Viewing Experiment gives a spectacular high altitude live feed of Earth as the ISS orbits at an altitude of approximately 250 miles (400 km) at over 17,000 mph (27,600 km/h).
During the live feed a large formation of disk-shaped UFOs appeared and moved across the full visual field of the camera before disappearing. According to information received by Elena Danaan, a former professional French archeologist, the UFOs belong to cooperating extraterrestrial organizations that are part of an officially sanctioned disclosure plan being conducted with an Earth Alliance.
This is the video version of an article published on May 12 on Exopolitics.org and is narrated by the author Dr. Michael Salla
For links and references go to:https://exopolitics.org/did-iss-live-camera-reveal-et-space-fleet/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQWfMtIWjZQ
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