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Goodbye Premier Dan Andrews. The Melbourne Rebellion has begun. WATCH & SHARE..!!!!
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284 views • November 08, 2021
There is more Aussie spirit in the crowd than in the Upper and Lower House of Parliament combined! The whole world is watching today's events in Melbourne in deep awe and respect to the people of Melbourne! Dictator Dan Andrews will face the same political fate as Romanian Communist Leader Nicolae Ceaușescu. Congratulations to citizen journalist and freedom Fighter True Arrow for capturing this excellent footage. Check out his Channel Here: https://youtube.com/channel/UCr7eBZai... Tell him the Cossack sent you )
Consider support the Legal Fund & Channel Here:
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2. Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/AussieCossack
3. Direct to BSB 082278 Account: 500365866
4. Consider JOINING the channel as a member!
5. Join my Telegram channel https://t.me/AussieCossack
6. Pay ID 0412080035 (in Australia)
7. BTC Address: 3MssztrZwUzSsU4Z6mkEQR2EnQ5mSW6iNq
8. Cardano (ADA) addr1v8gpl4m6qt0suj9wwmd29z5jjvq8fu2gkrvv4xxq2cr5ujqklnqqy
Shared from and subscribe to:
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
Consider support the Legal Fund & Channel Here:
1. PayPal https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted...
2. Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/AussieCossack
3. Direct to BSB 082278 Account: 500365866
4. Consider JOINING the channel as a member!
5. Join my Telegram channel https://t.me/AussieCossack
6. Pay ID 0412080035 (in Australia)
7. BTC Address: 3MssztrZwUzSsU4Z6mkEQR2EnQ5mSW6iNq
8. Cardano (ADA) addr1v8gpl4m6qt0suj9wwmd29z5jjvq8fu2gkrvv4xxq2cr5ujqklnqqy
Shared from and subscribe to:
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
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