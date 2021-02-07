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Katie Hopkins .The Summer of YES 2021!
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230 views • February 07, 2021
Five planets in the humanitarian sign of Aquarius right now and long gone with good riddance is the beginning of all this stuff when the same number of planets were in Capricorn from the first lock down 23 March 2020. With Spring and Summer in the air, does Katie know better things are on their way, maybe, she is an Aquarian too.
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