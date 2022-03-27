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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Asking for and Getting Signs from Heaven
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11 views • March 27, 2022
VA #46 Asking for and Getting Signs from Heaven 12-27-19
Description: Asking for and Getting Signs from Heaven
Divine communication is a blessing and a kind of miracle when it happens. Despite the presumed rarity of such occurrences, Creator teaches that asking for signs from heaven is a good way to build belief. The key is how you go about it. Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator provides us with a fresh look at the many ways beings in the light can make their presence known, and how to bridge the gap through fostering a divine partnership. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: Asking for and Getting Signs from Heaven
Divine communication is a blessing and a kind of miracle when it happens. Despite the presumed rarity of such occurrences, Creator teaches that asking for signs from heaven is a good way to build belief. The key is how you go about it. Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator provides us with a fresh look at the many ways beings in the light can make their presence known, and how to bridge the gap through fostering a divine partnership. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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