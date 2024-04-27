Even Klaus Schwab WOULDN'T do this! U.N. Planetary Emergency COMING! Redacted w Natali Morris

Mirrored Content

Globalists are about to meet this fall to plan a “Technocratic Takeover.” That is what our guest Derrick Broze calls the upcoming United Nations Meeting called “Summit of the Future” where nations will sign the so-called “Pact for the Future." It is expected to declare a “planetary emergency.” We don't like the sound of any of that! Broze is an independent journalist who writes for TheConsciousResistance.com and he joins us to discuss this.

