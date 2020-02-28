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17. Is there Room for Lukewarm Christians in God s Kingdom
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16 views • February 28, 2020
Many people teach a difference between Christian disciples and Christians who have accepted Jesus as their Saviour. Most “believers” prefer to stay at home, raise funds, and pray for the “disciples"… storm troopers who take the message into all the world. What is a Christian? Do true Christians have a choice? Did Jesus have a category for neutrals, who are still undecided in the struggle between Christians vs non-Christians?
CREDITS Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed) Images from Wikipedia Marty Stone English: British biologist Richard Dawkins at the 35th American Atheists Convention. originally posted to Flickr as Richard Dawkins AAC00 EDIT - Image cropped from original. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creativ... Images from Wikimedia Commons Dwight Burdette English: Saint Thomas Evangelican Lutheran Church, 10001 West Ellsworth Road, Freedom Township, Michigan. The church is in the Register of Michigan State Historic Sites. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
CREDITS Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed) Images from Wikipedia Marty Stone English: British biologist Richard Dawkins at the 35th American Atheists Convention. originally posted to Flickr as Richard Dawkins AAC00 EDIT - Image cropped from original. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creativ... Images from Wikimedia Commons Dwight Burdette English: Saint Thomas Evangelican Lutheran Church, 10001 West Ellsworth Road, Freedom Township, Michigan. The church is in the Register of Michigan State Historic Sites. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
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