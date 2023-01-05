Russia Responds To Makeevka Missile Strike

In the first days of the year 2023, the Russian military suffered a crushing information blow, with the consequences of which they still have to cope.

At midnight on January 1, Ukrainian troops shelled the college in Makeevka, where Russian forces were temporarily located. Two HIMARs missiles were intercepted by air defense forces but four others with high-explosive warheads hit the building. As the rubble was cleared, the number of victims grew. On January 4, the Russian military command confirmed the death of 89 soldiers.

The Ministry of Defense called the main reason for the incident the mass use of mobile phones by military personnel despite the ban. This allowed the Ukrainian military to locate the Russian contingent and launch the precision strike. So far, the investigation of the circumstances of the incident continues.

Unfortunately, strikes on enemy personnel at their locations are an effective military practice used in all military conflicts. It is likely that this is not the first Ukrainian strike on Russian military personnel in the Donbas; but it may be the one which led to the heaviest losses. It also sparked public outcry, which is what the Kiev regime sought.

Russian commanders were criticized for their criminal decision to accommodate hundreds of soldiers all together in an unprotected building located in an area regularly shelled by the enemy. Ukrainian propaganda also did not stand aside and fueled the fire, including by spreading fake information.

The Russian leadership was forced to react immediately. President Putin personally instructed an investigation of the tragedy and finding the perpetrators. On January 5, he reportedly decided to award DPR servicemen who rescued their colleagues after the strike. In a number of Russian regions, mourning rallies were held in memory of the fallen servicemen.

However, military victories are the most effective response. While Kiev continues its effective information struggle, Russian forces respond with precision strikes on the battlefield.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the launcher used for the strike in Makeevka was immediately destroyed by return fire. Moreover, on January 3, Russian missiles hit military targets near the Druzhkovka railway station in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The strike even got on the cameras of French television. As a result, two US-made HIMARs launchers, four combat vehicles of Czech-made RM-70 Vampire MLRS were destroyed; as well as more than 800 rockets for them, six vehicles, and up to 120 Ukrainian servicemen.

Precision strikes on the accommodation points of the Ukrainian military and foreign mercenaries continue on a regular basis, even in cities located far from the front line. For example, Alfavito hotel reportedly used for accommodation of foreign fighters was struck in Kiev on December 31. Losses are exacerbated by heavy fighting on the fronts. Silencing the daily deaths of hundreds of soldiers, the Kiev regime continues to mobilize new servicemen. Ukrainians are caught on the streets and get summonses.

Martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine has been extended until February 19, 2023.

