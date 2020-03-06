How To Eat To Live, The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan

Minister Farrakhan speaks at Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts on February 16, 1983.



Transcript:



Man and women have the capability of growing into divine, but man must be fed properly.



Now look, this baby can be no more than what it feeds on. And we can be no more than what we feed on. If we are fed the wrong kinds of food physically we grow old before our time. And many of us in this audience tonight are young men and women with old appearance because you're feeding your bodies the wrong kinds of food.



You're looking at a man at 50-years-old. A man that is married 30 years has nine children and 10 grandchildren and I think I’m going to be around here a very good time. And I think I’ll be looking better as time goes on.



(Applause)



I’m not saying this for vanity's sake, I’m saying this because the Honorable Elijah Muhammad taught us How To Eat To Live. You don’t have to leave here at 40 and 50 and 60 and 70 and call yourself old. You leave here because you abuse your bodies because you don’t live in harmony with nature's laws. You don’t feed yourself the right food, and you certainly are not feeding your mind the right things.



Now, if we were pysically eating pure food Moses said we could live 120 years, that’s minimum. But by the time David got on the scene we had messed up so bad, he gave man three score and 10, which is 70, and now we hardly make that. Because we are not living in harmony with nature's laws.



We are feeding ourselves chemical death because we are so lazy. We like TV dinners. People just throw some chemicals together, preserve something. I tell you some of us each more peas and carrots that have more embalming fluid in it than the dead body that we just sent to the cemetery. And you wonder why you don’t look good, you don’t feel good, you don’t act good.