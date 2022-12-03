Create New Account
The Abomination of Desolation in History Pastor Stephen Bohr Matthew 24 -6 of 24-
PatchSDA
Published Yesterday

Study notes to this series (Link below)https://secretsunsealed.org/matthew-2...


If you have ever wondered what the future holds, you will not want to miss this extraordinary, in-depth series of Matthew 24. Pastor Bohr covers the parallels between the destruction of Jerusalem and the transpiring events before the second coming of Jesus.


Pastor Bohr, shows how this chapter applies especially to Christians living in these end times, while also having a foundational application to the history of the destruction of the Jewish temple in 70 A.D. and the persecutions of Christians in the first centuries.


Take Jesus' warnings in Matthew 24 and be prepared for what is soon to come upon this world as an overwhelming surprise to most people. This series will be a valuable tool in building our house on the solid Rock of truth in Christ Jesus.

All materials in these videos are used for educational purposes and fall within the guidelines of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.

