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Mystery Babylon The biblical case for Jerusalem Part 1
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23 views • July 16, 2020
Matts Channel
See Part 2 here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eRjOd...
My Facebook channel, https://www.facebook.com/groups/89336...
In the study we use the bible only to determine who is Mystery Babylon. Having done the study there is no question it is Jerusalem.
Please like, subscribe and comment. Thank you.
Contents:
1. Context and overview of the 70th week.
2. What Babylon is not.
3. Who did the angel say Babylon was?
4. Woman drunken with eschatological saints blood.
See Part 2 here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eRjOd...
My Facebook channel, https://www.facebook.com/groups/89336...
In the study we use the bible only to determine who is Mystery Babylon. Having done the study there is no question it is Jerusalem.
Please like, subscribe and comment. Thank you.
Contents:
1. Context and overview of the 70th week.
2. What Babylon is not.
3. Who did the angel say Babylon was?
4. Woman drunken with eschatological saints blood.
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