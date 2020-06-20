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THE PROPHESIED GREAT APOSTASY IS NOW HERE
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42 views • June 20, 2020
2 Th 2:3-4
3 Let no one deceive or beguile you in any way, for that day will not come except the apostasy comes first [unless the predicted great falling away of those who have professed to be Christians has come], and the man of lawlessness (sin) is revealed, who is the son of doom (of perdition), [Da 7:25; 8:25; 1 Ti 4:1.]
4 Who opposes and exalts himself so proudly and insolently against and over all that is called God or that is worshiped, [even to his actually] taking his seat in the temple of God, proclaiming that he himself is God. [Eze 28:2; Da 11:36,37.]
AMP
3 Let no one deceive or beguile you in any way, for that day will not come except the apostasy comes first [unless the predicted great falling away of those who have professed to be Christians has come], and the man of lawlessness (sin) is revealed, who is the son of doom (of perdition), [Da 7:25; 8:25; 1 Ti 4:1.]
4 Who opposes and exalts himself so proudly and insolently against and over all that is called God or that is worshiped, [even to his actually] taking his seat in the temple of God, proclaiming that he himself is God. [Eze 28:2; Da 11:36,37.]
AMP
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