Atlantic Underground Podcast Episode #75 ( Titanic Conspiracy?)

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Show notes
Titanic Documentary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOeIdDXN8SM
The Titanic Was Sunk Deliberately To Create The Federal Reserve
https://theconspiracyblog.com/conspiracies/u-s-government/federal-reserve-treasury-dept/534-the-titanic-was-sunk-deliberately-to-create-the-federal-reserve?fbclid=IwAR0mOINAp6QeUcEmbZE1NWvSZemRlPxB1fPjKpzwxT81tkphKcMVYr93iO0
Titanic Universe
http://www.titanicuniverse.com/titanic-conspiracy-theory-jp-morgan/4276
The Unthinkable
JP Morgan had to chase
His story wasn't funny
The biggest fraud was put in place
To stop him losing Money
By doing so just hid Ismay
Whos White Star wasn't shining
A Plan in place to save the day
With cloudy Silver lining
A Naval Hawk in Portsmouth Bay
Olympic struck a Chord
To seal its fate without a say
With Captain Smith on Board
Bring the Wolff to change its clothing
And silence those who do
Ones that know will feel the loathing
And Smith will head the Crew
Steaming from the Emerald isle
Big Apple plans so nice
Four days full speed it took a while
To find the fields of ice
Compass wrong no Flare to see
Californian missed the boat
How different history could be
When stock can stay afloat
One day the world shall know the truth
Identify the Switch
Taking just a clever sleuth
Expose the scamming rich
Chris Smith
My Patriot Supply Website- Survival Supplies & Emergency Preparedness Gear
https://bit.ly/3jxHL4M
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