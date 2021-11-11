Atlantic Underground Podcast Episode #75 ( Titanic Conspiracy?)

In this episode we discuss the mysterious circumstances surrounding the sinking of the RMS Titanic in April 1912. There are some experts that believe that it did not happen the way the official narrative suggests. We go over some of the various theories and scenarios that are not in the history books that add even more doubt to what really happened with the most famous ship of all.Disclaimer:The views expressed by guests on this podcast are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Atlantic Underground Podcast.Show notesTitanic DocumentaryThe Titanic Was Sunk Deliberately To Create The Federal ReserveTitanic UniverseThe UnthinkableJP Morgan had to chaseHis story wasn't funnyThe biggest fraud was put in placeTo stop him losing MoneyBy doing so just hid IsmayWhos White Star wasn't shiningA Plan in place to save the dayWith cloudy Silver liningA Naval Hawk in Portsmouth BayOlympic struck a ChordTo seal its fate without a sayWith Captain Smith on BoardBring the Wolff to change its clothingAnd silence those who doOnes that know will feel the loathingAnd Smith will head the CrewSteaming from the Emerald isleBig Apple plans so niceFour days full speed it took a whileTo find the fields of iceCompass wrong no Flare to seeCalifornian missed the boatHow different history could beWhen stock can stay afloatOne day the world shall know the truthIdentify the SwitchTaking just a clever sleuthExpose the scamming richChris SmithMy Patriot Supply Website- Survival Supplies & Emergency Preparedness GearBecome a patron on podbean and help the podcast growListen on PodbeanFollow us on LBRY/OdyseeSubscribe to our YouTube ChannelOur WebsitesFollow us on Facebook:Follow us on Twitter:Follow us on Instagram:Follow us on Bitchute:Follow us on Brand New TubeFollow us on Telegramhttps://t.me/atlanticundergroundpodcastFollow us on RumbleFollow us on MindsCheck out out back catalog at Alt Censored