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Atlantic Underground Podcast Episode #75 ( Titanic Conspiracy?)
Atlantic Underground Podcast
Atlantic Underground Podcast
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66 views • November 11, 2021
In this episode we discuss the mysterious circumstances surrounding the sinking of the RMS Titanic in April 1912. There are some experts that believe that it did not happen the way the official narrative suggests. We go over some of the various theories and scenarios that are not in the history books that add even more doubt to what really happened with the most famous ship of all.

Disclaimer:
The views expressed by guests on this podcast are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Atlantic Underground Podcast.

Show notes

Titanic Documentary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOeIdDXN8SM

The Titanic Was Sunk Deliberately To Create The Federal Reserve
https://theconspiracyblog.com/conspiracies/u-s-government/federal-reserve-treasury-dept/534-the-titanic-was-sunk-deliberately-to-create-the-federal-reserve?fbclid=IwAR0mOINAp6QeUcEmbZE1NWvSZemRlPxB1fPjKpzwxT81tkphKcMVYr93iO0

Titanic Universe
http://www.titanicuniverse.com/titanic-conspiracy-theory-jp-morgan/4276

The Unthinkable

JP Morgan had to chase
His story wasn't funny
The biggest fraud was put in place
To stop him losing Money

By doing so just hid Ismay
Whos White Star wasn't shining
A Plan in place to save the day
With cloudy Silver lining

A Naval Hawk in Portsmouth Bay
Olympic struck a Chord
To seal its fate without a say
With Captain Smith on Board

Bring the Wolff to change its clothing
And silence those who do
Ones that know will feel the loathing
And Smith will head the Crew

Steaming from the Emerald isle
Big Apple plans so nice
Four days full speed it took a while
To find the fields of ice

Compass wrong no Flare to see
Californian missed the boat
How different history could be
When stock can stay afloat

One day the world shall know the truth
Identify the Switch
Taking just a clever sleuth
Expose the scamming rich

Chris Smith

My Patriot Supply Website- Survival Supplies & Emergency Preparedness Gear
https://bit.ly/3jxHL4M

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Keywords
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