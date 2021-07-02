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Jamie Dlux: This is 'Wonderland Pedophile Club' (Operation Cathedral)[01.07.2021]
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31 views • July 02, 2021
Are things connected about LGBTIQA+ and Pedophiles?
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile... Documented [13.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Sources
This is Wonderland - The Secret World Of Lewis Carroll
https://youtu.be/H7mrIJCjTdc
Wonderland Club - the video I reference is no longer available. I don’t have a copy and can’t find a copy.
Note: I find it in 5 min... Comming next...
Originally published 09/29/2018 on "Jamie Dlux" Youtube channel.
811 views Jul 1, 2021
DLUX
3.57K subscribers
https://youtu.be/4eFPT10DhFQ
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile... Documented [13.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Sources
This is Wonderland - The Secret World Of Lewis Carroll
https://youtu.be/H7mrIJCjTdc
Wonderland Club - the video I reference is no longer available. I don’t have a copy and can’t find a copy.
Note: I find it in 5 min... Comming next...
Originally published 09/29/2018 on "Jamie Dlux" Youtube channel.
811 views Jul 1, 2021
DLUX
3.57K subscribers
https://youtu.be/4eFPT10DhFQ
Keywords
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