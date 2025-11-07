BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Songs Of Victoria III - Soundtrack
Game_pointer
Game_pointer
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 1 day ago

Перезагрузить музыку Victoria 3

[0:00] Процветающая страна

[3:07] Править миром

[8:44] Адажио для четырёх струнных

[13:02] В загородном поместье

[15:18] Бенедикт

[19:30] Англия

[23:51] Лунный вальс

[27:08] Наше новое место жительства

[30:14] Над спокойным океаном

[33:37] Довольно благородные празднества

[35:39] Вспоминая принца Альберта

[40:03] Восход солнца над Лондоном

[44:56] Закат над Виндзорским замком

[50:03] Время чая

[52:49] Королева действительно забавляется

[53:53] Построить фабрику

[56:51] Сбор активов

[1:02:03] Британская земля

[1:08:11] Марш смерти

[1:13:08] Слава Королеве


Трек игры Victoria 3 https://store.steampowered.com/app/529340/Victoria_3/

Подпишись и посмотри ролики:

ВКонтакте: https://vk.com/public216006534

Телеграмма: https://t.me/+FodQydlHKdliZWIy

#Victoria3songs #Victoria3 #GameVictoria3

Keywords
gamegame pointervictoria 3victoria 3 newsvictoria iiivictoria 3 germanvicky 3victoria iii musicvictoria iii trackvictoria 3 trackvictoria 3 game songsvictoria 3 leaksvictoria 3 soundtrack
Chapters

[0:00] A Prospering Country

[3:07] Rule the World

[8:44] Adagio For Four Strings

[13:02] At The Country Manor

[15:18] Benedicte

[19:30] England

[23:51] Moonlight Waltz

[27:08] Our New Residence

[30:14] Over The Calm Ocean

[33:37] Quite Noble Festivities

[35:39] Remembering Prince Albert

[40:03] Sunrise Over London

[44:56] Sunset Over Windsor Castle

[50:03] Tea Time

[52:49] The Queen Is Actually Amused

[53:53] To Build A Factory

[56:51] Asset Gathering

[1:02:03] British Soil

[1:08:11] Death March

[1:13:08] Glory To The Queen

