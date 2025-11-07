Songs Of Victoria III - Soundtrack

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Перезагрузить музыку Victoria 3
[0:00] Процветающая страна
[3:07] Править миром
[8:44] Адажио для четырёх струнных
[13:02] В загородном поместье
[15:18] Бенедикт
[19:30] Англия
[23:51] Лунный вальс
[27:08] Наше новое место жительства
[30:14] Над спокойным океаном
[33:37] Довольно благородные празднества
[35:39] Вспоминая принца Альберта
[40:03] Восход солнца над Лондоном
[44:56] Закат над Виндзорским замком
[50:03] Время чая
[52:49] Королева действительно забавляется
[53:53] Построить фабрику
[56:51] Сбор активов
[1:02:03] Британская земля
[1:08:11] Марш смерти
[1:13:08] Слава Королеве
Трек игры Victoria 3 https://store.steampowered.com/app/529340/Victoria_3/
Подпишись и посмотри ролики:
ВКонтакте: https://vk.com/public216006534
Телеграмма: https://t.me/+FodQydlHKdliZWIy
#Victoria3songs #Victoria3 #GameVictoria3
[0:00] A Prospering Country
[3:07] Rule the World
[8:44] Adagio For Four Strings
[13:02] At The Country Manor
[15:18] Benedicte
[19:30] England
[23:51] Moonlight Waltz
[27:08] Our New Residence
[30:14] Over The Calm Ocean
[33:37] Quite Noble Festivities
[35:39] Remembering Prince Albert
[40:03] Sunrise Over London
[44:56] Sunset Over Windsor Castle
[50:03] Tea Time
[52:49] The Queen Is Actually Amused
[53:53] To Build A Factory
[56:51] Asset Gathering
[1:02:03] British Soil
[1:08:11] Death March
[1:13:08] Glory To The Queen