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WayFair Scandal| Is This Company Involved In Child Trafficking?
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103 views • July 17, 2020
To quote LUCY of the Lucille Ball show| "You got some EXPLAINING to do" Wayfair. And all you other retailers like eBay and Amazon.
NO MUSIC/EXTENDED
Here I compile some videos including one from @TommyG |Host @NoMercyPod
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Then I called and spoke to a supervisor. I understand he's JUST doing his job. But he purports to know the truth. He doesn't.
Furthermore, a CURRENT employee of WAYFAIR reached out to me and confided that he once was checking inventory and it came up MISSING CHILDREN.
WHAT?
Here's what the person told me|
I once scanned something at work and “missing children” came up in my scanner. When we receive the product there's x amount of cartons on the pallet then we tag each box and then each label is scanned to a master label.
To put the pallet away in our inventory I scan the master label then confirm the quantity of the boxes then rescan the label when I rescanned the label that "missing children" message showed up.I really just think they use these transactions as a way to clean up their money.
Our stocks were $25 a share at the beginning of the year I honestly thought the company was going to go under but then coronavirus happened and everyone got stimulus checks and we got a ton of business and considered an essential business because we provide beds to hospitals. Falls under disaster relief sector"
NO MUSIC/EXTENDED
Here I compile some videos including one from @TommyG |Host @NoMercyPod
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Then I called and spoke to a supervisor. I understand he's JUST doing his job. But he purports to know the truth. He doesn't.
Furthermore, a CURRENT employee of WAYFAIR reached out to me and confided that he once was checking inventory and it came up MISSING CHILDREN.
WHAT?
Here's what the person told me|
I once scanned something at work and “missing children” came up in my scanner. When we receive the product there's x amount of cartons on the pallet then we tag each box and then each label is scanned to a master label.
To put the pallet away in our inventory I scan the master label then confirm the quantity of the boxes then rescan the label when I rescanned the label that "missing children" message showed up.I really just think they use these transactions as a way to clean up their money.
Our stocks were $25 a share at the beginning of the year I honestly thought the company was going to go under but then coronavirus happened and everyone got stimulus checks and we got a ton of business and considered an essential business because we provide beds to hospitals. Falls under disaster relief sector"
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