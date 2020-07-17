WayFair Scandal| Is This Company Involved In Child Trafficking?

To quote LUCY of the Lucille Ball show| "You got some EXPLAINING to do" Wayfair. And all you other retailers like eBay and Amazon.NO MUSIC/EXTENDEDHere I compile some videos including one from @TommyG |Host @NoMercyPodThen I called and spoke to a supervisor. I understand he's JUST doing his job. But he purports to know the truth. He doesn't.Furthermore, a CURRENT employee of WAYFAIR reached out to me and confided that he once was checking inventory and it came up MISSING CHILDREN.WHAT?Here's what the person told me|I once scanned something at work and “missing children” came up in my scanner. When we receive the product there's x amount of cartons on the pallet then we tag each box and then each label is scanned to a master label.To put the pallet away in our inventory I scan the master label then confirm the quantity of the boxes then rescan the label when I rescanned the label that "missing children" message showed up.I really just think they use these transactions as a way to clean up their money.Our stocks were $25 a share at the beginning of the year I honestly thought the company was going to go under but then coronavirus happened and everyone got stimulus checks and we got a ton of business and considered an essential business because we provide beds to hospitals. Falls under disaster relief sector"