Gaza's Invisible War: A Tragedy Unfolding | Christian Malazarte
Every single day, more than a hundred innocent children lose their lives in Gaza. Parents in Gaza are forced to make the unthinkable choice of how to shield their children from the ceaseless terror that rains down from the sky. This harsh reality is a world away from our own, yet the desperate pleas for help reach across oceans, imploring us to pay attention.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.