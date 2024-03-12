Create New Account
Gaza's Invisible War: A Tragedy Unfolding | Christian Malazarte

Every single day, more than a hundred innocent children lose their lives in Gaza. Parents in Gaza are forced to make the unthinkable choice of how to shield their children from the ceaseless terror that rains down from the sky. This harsh reality is a world away from our own, yet the desperate pleas for help reach across oceans, imploring us to pay attention.

