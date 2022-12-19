TPC #1,033: Dr. James Thorp (Academic Metanoia)

TPC #1,033 is with Dr. James Thorp, a man doing God’s work.
Thorp Bio
Dr. Thorp is a Board-Certified Obstetrician Gynecologist and Maternal Fetal Medicine
Physician with over 43 years of obstetrical experience. While serving as a very busy
clinician his entire career he has also been very active in clinical research with almost 200
publications. Dr. Thorp has seen over 23,200 high risk pregnancies in the last 3.5 years. He has served as a reviewer for major medical journals and served on the Board of Directors for the Society of Maternal Fetal Medicine for four years, and served as an Examiner for the American Board of ObGyn. He served in the United States Air Force as an Obstetrician Gynecologist having been awarded a Health
Professions Scholarship for his medical school education. Dr. Thorp testified in the US
Senate under the Bush administration in 2003 for his expertise in treating the fetus as a
patient with in-utero therapies. On December 7th 2022 he testified in the Senate with Senator Ron Johnson and others. Most recently Dr. Thorp has focused his research efforts
on the COVID-19 pandemic and published over 20 peer-reviewed scientific publications and a book
documenting the dangers of the vaccine in women of reproductive age and in pregnancy.
