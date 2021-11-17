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Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Why Is An Obvious Verdict Taking So Long?
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240 views • November 17, 2021
He acted in self-defense that night in Kenosha WI and never should have been indicted.
He shot people who were trying to kill him — all 3 of whom had violent criminal histories.
But the jurors wouldn’t want to spark riots.
Kenosha burned in 2020 because Dems lied about the Jacob Blake incident.
They suggested the riots were justified and did nothing to stop the chaos.
The message from our ‘leaders’ is clear: submit to the mob. We’re in charge and resistance is futile.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6282341025001
He shot people who were trying to kill him — all 3 of whom had violent criminal histories.
But the jurors wouldn’t want to spark riots.
Kenosha burned in 2020 because Dems lied about the Jacob Blake incident.
They suggested the riots were justified and did nothing to stop the chaos.
The message from our ‘leaders’ is clear: submit to the mob. We’re in charge and resistance is futile.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6282341025001
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