BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Q-Anonsense: The Deception Continues
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
926 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
123 views • November 24, 2020
The Q-Anon phenomena around the world has demonstrated just how strong of a delusion in on the people. Decent people who want justice in this world were given hope that a single man would bring it about, that the swamp would be drained and the Deep State eliminated. But it hasn't happened and it won't happen under psychological operations like Q. To discuss this issue and help see through the deception, Capt. Karl Koenigs joins me in this episode.

https://sonsoflibertyradio.com

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com

Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/

Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate

Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
constitutionbibledeep statechristianityq-anondonald trumplawmilitiatim brownsons of libertysetting brushfiresred state talk radiokarl koenigs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
How time spent in Nature could reshape your relationship with food

How time spent in Nature could reshape your relationship with food

Willow Tohi
Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Edison Reed
AI Boom and Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Metals Supply, Wood Mackenzie Warns

AI Boom and Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Metals Supply, Wood Mackenzie Warns

Edison Reed
Lemongrass: A fragrant grass valued for its culinary uses and health benefits

Lemongrass: A fragrant grass valued for its culinary uses and health benefits

Laura Harris
France&#8217;s crisis deepens: Macron bans &#8220;illegitimate&#8221; protests after 2,500 arrests, 1,000 police injured

France’s crisis deepens: Macron bans “illegitimate” protests after 2,500 arrests, 1,000 police injured

Willow Tohi
Study of 57,793 Adults in 24 Countries Links Varied Social Activity to Better Cognitive Scores

Study of 57,793 Adults in 24 Countries Links Varied Social Activity to Better Cognitive Scores

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy