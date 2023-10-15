Funny Dog Clothes Dogs Cosplay Costume

Product Description:Item Type:Pet Cosplay Costume
Material:Polyester Cotton
Color:As the picture
Target Audience:Dogs
Feature:Durable
1. Made of high-quality material, it is soft and comfortable, skin-friendly and healthy for the pet.
2. With the exquisite craft, it is durable and wear-resistant, having a long service life.
3. The outfit is designed with the stuffed body and arms and adopts the long sleeve design. There are 2 strings that you can use them to fix to wear for your dogs.
4. The foam imitating cutter is easy to attach to and remove from the outfit.
5. The wig hat is designed with ear holes to make the dog feel comfortable and the elastic strings to keep the firm.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.