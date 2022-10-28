Why They Tried to Bribe You To Be Covid Vaccinated Then Take Your Jobs

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They still intent on corrupting your temple but they will continue to use the love of money to do it. If you do not know how the devil works he will get you to be covid vaccinated or identifiable using AI and you will not even think anything to it. The road to getting everyone to doing what the devil wants is getting people to blaspheme God's Spirit.
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