Why They Tried to Bribe You To Be Covid Vaccinated Then Take Your Jobs

They still intent on corrupting your temple but they will continue to use the love of money to do it. If you do not know how the devil works he will get you to be covid vaccinated or identifiable using AI and you will not even think anything to it. The road to getting everyone to doing what the devil wants is getting people to blaspheme God's Spirit.
my email is [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.