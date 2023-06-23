The Perfect Triangle #150 - 23 June 2023 - Guest: Richard Sauder

The legendary Richard Sauder (Art Bell, Jeff Rense & more) makes his first appearance on The Perfect Triangle. Underwater bases and tunnels, electronic mind control, Freedom Technology, UFOs, human prehistory and remote antiquity, international politics, the Kundalini energy and alternative thought patterns will be discussed. Richard’s website: eventhorizonchronicle.blogspot.com
