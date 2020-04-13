© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Every Day Carry (EDC)
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • April 13, 2020
The items you carry with you on a daily basis can help you out in an emergency situation. Here's a thought about Every Day Carry (EDC) items that you might not have thought about.
I don't show weapons or personal defense items as these may be illegal in some countries or communities.
I don't show weapons or personal defense items as these may be illegal in some countries or communities.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.