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Taboo Conspiracy: Professor Mark Crispin Miller - Propaganda and Irrational Fear [06.08.2021]
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21 views • August 07, 2021
Pinned by Taboo Conspiracy - 21 hours ago:
Watch it while you can before the YouTube Stasi give me another involuntary vacation from YouTube.
As always, my videos are free to use, edit, mirror, share, criticize, claim as your own, or whatever. I will never file a copyright claim against anyone. For the globe trolls (whether you're paid trolls or just insane globe zealots who have nothing better to do than attack flat earthers) - this is my classroom and if you want to comment here, there are a few rules:
(1) no spamming, including group attacks - keep to your one comment and its thread;
(2) no personal insults;
(3) do not link to propaganda videos;
(4) stay relevant to the topic at hand;
(5) treat everyone here, especially my friends, with respect and kindness; and,
(6) I'm not here to help you earn your income as a globe propagandist and so if you're incapable of actually mustering an independent thought and just want to repeat shill talking points - good riddance.
Violators will be banned immediately and I don't think anyone's going to shed any tears for you.
2,714 views Aug 6, 2021
Taboo Conspiracy - 10.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Db2ZYGRdUPk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Z5IVoNE5cP2kka5svUEBw
Original: https://youtu.be/w0bC6CAtfBE
Contact me at [email protected]
Backup Channel at Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TabooConspiracy:c?r=2qjjpVEJZE3YHq5tKerPCMYPBY16yZHe
Gab: https://gab.com/Taboo_Conspiracy
Watch it while you can before the YouTube Stasi give me another involuntary vacation from YouTube.
As always, my videos are free to use, edit, mirror, share, criticize, claim as your own, or whatever. I will never file a copyright claim against anyone. For the globe trolls (whether you're paid trolls or just insane globe zealots who have nothing better to do than attack flat earthers) - this is my classroom and if you want to comment here, there are a few rules:
(1) no spamming, including group attacks - keep to your one comment and its thread;
(2) no personal insults;
(3) do not link to propaganda videos;
(4) stay relevant to the topic at hand;
(5) treat everyone here, especially my friends, with respect and kindness; and,
(6) I'm not here to help you earn your income as a globe propagandist and so if you're incapable of actually mustering an independent thought and just want to repeat shill talking points - good riddance.
Violators will be banned immediately and I don't think anyone's going to shed any tears for you.
2,714 views Aug 6, 2021
Taboo Conspiracy - 10.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Db2ZYGRdUPk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Z5IVoNE5cP2kka5svUEBw
Original: https://youtu.be/w0bC6CAtfBE
Contact me at [email protected]
Backup Channel at Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TabooConspiracy:c?r=2qjjpVEJZE3YHq5tKerPCMYPBY16yZHe
Gab: https://gab.com/Taboo_Conspiracy
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