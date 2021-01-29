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WHEN PEASANTS HAVE NO MARKET AND HAVE NO VOTE, REVOLUTION IS ON THE WAY
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90 views • January 29, 2021
As we watch the GameSpot-related Wall Street flashpoint continue to burn, one thing has become plain to many, if not most observers: Our financial system is blatantly rigged.
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Referenced Article:
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/wallstreetbets-proves-system-rigged
#GME
#GMEToTheMoon
#Robinhood
#WallStreetBets
#JusticeForBanksters
_______
Connect at www.HellrazerReport.com
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
_______
Referenced Article:
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/wallstreetbets-proves-system-rigged
#GME
#GMEToTheMoon
#Robinhood
#WallStreetBets
#JusticeForBanksters
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