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“Faces of Choice”: Pro-Life Ad Too Powerful for Super Bowl
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11 views • January 27, 2020
See why network TV & NFL don’t want you to see an ad from 14 adult survivors of abortion. And, AP & mainstream media try to drive a wedge between President Trump & pro-life supporters but here’s how he differs on abortion from the Bushes & establishment GOP
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