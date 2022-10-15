FAITH IN GOD AND IN HIS WORD 9: MOSES, Hebrews 11:24-29; Exodus 2:11-15; Acts 7:20-25, 20221015

FAITH IN GOD AND IN HIS WORD 9: MOSES, Hebrews 11:1,6; 11:24-29; Exodus 2:11-15; Acts 7:20-25, Romans 8:18; 2 Corinthians 4:17-18; Proverbs 22:6; Ephesians 6:4; 2 Timothy 3:15, Sabbath, 20221015

Summary:

• Remember: And, ye fathers, provoke not your children to wrath: but bring them up in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.

• Are you bringing up your son or daughter, niece, nephew, cousin, etc., in the same Scriptural standard that GOD commanded us in Deuteronomy 6:1-10?

• Do you fear GOD and teach you family to keep ALL His Statutes and Commandments? •

Are you an Amram and Jochebed parents?

Proverbs 22:6

2 Corinthians 4:17-18

Ephesians 6:4

2 Timothy 3:15

Hebrews 11:24-29

Exodus 2:11-15

Acts 7:20-25

20 In which time Moses was born, and was exceeding fair, and nourished up in his father’s house three months:

21 and when he was cast out, Pharaoh’s daughter took him up, and nourished him for her own son.

22 And Moses was learned in all the wisdom of the Egyptians, and was mighty in words and in deeds.

23 And when he was full forty years old, it came into his heart to visit his brethren the children of Israel.

24 And seeing one of them suffer wrong, he defended him, and avenged him that was oppressed, and smote the Egyptian:

25 for he supposed his brethren would have understood how that God by his hand would deliver them: bu

t they understood not. Amen!

