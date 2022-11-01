Create New Account
Intercept Report Bombshell - Massive Deep State Censorship Efforts Exposed
GalacticStorm
Published 23 days ago
A New Report Exposes Massive Deep State Censorship Efforts- The Dan Bongino Show  (Ep. 1885) Summary: In this episode, I address the shocking report by The Intercept exposing a widespread US government effort to censor people on social media. I also address the growing scandal surrounding the Wuhan lab leak, and the suspicious disappearance of a vaccine specialist.

The Bongino Report brings you the top conservative and libertarian news stories of the day, aggregated in an easy-to-read format to assist the public in getting accurate information. https://bonginoreport.com/

Keywords
social mediabig techdan bonginointerceptbongino showdhs censorship

