Intercept Report Bombshell - Massive Deep State Censorship Efforts Exposed

A New Report Exposes Massive Deep State Censorship Efforts- The Dan Bongino Show (Ep. 1885) Summary: In this episode, I address the shocking report by The Intercept exposing a widespread US government effort to censor people on social media. I also address the growing scandal surrounding the Wuhan lab leak, and the suspicious disappearance of a vaccine specialist.

