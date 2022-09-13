How the West was Lost.. Genocide / Democide Watch

We cover the playbook to democide you in Europe and the USA. Don't fall for the divide and conquer. I cover a couple dreams. Are we watching big time wrestling? Is this all a show to cause civil war? What is the ADL doing going after people that love the constitution. Did Trump sign up for Noahide Laws? Will Noahide laws come fast?
