UFO Disinfo Agents Part 4 – Simon Parkes, Laura Eisenhower and William Thompkins

- More on Steven Greer.- How religions could be very upset about the nature of reality once it is revealed.
- Schecky speaks more on Steven Greer and his Lawrence Rockefeller and intelligence relationships.
- 6:30 We think Simon Parkes is disinfo.
- Schecky and Bair go on about religion and not believing that one path has to be the only one.
- 19:30 Brian says, the late 94 year old Richard Thompkins, is disinfo with his silly story of the Nazis being given 200 foot long UFOs by the Draco reptilians.
- Brian at 20:30 talks about Laura Eisenhower. She is President Eisenhower’s great-grand daughter.
- 22:30 We talk about the legendary Operation High Jump with Admiral Byrd in 1946 – 1947.
- 27:00 Mark McCandless was murdered about revealing that some black triangle UFOs are ours.
-Finally, Jozy Ball shares why she is now interested in studying UFOs.
