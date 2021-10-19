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Medical Racism: The New Apartheid
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107 views • October 19, 2021
Medical Racism: The New Apartheid (2021) | Exposing the Truth Behind Systemic Racism in Medicine - by Children's Health Defense with Robert F. Kennedy
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Medical-Racism--The-New-Apartheid-%282021%29:3?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
From post-Civil War era and the Tuskegee Experiment to the present, explore the medical experimentation on Blacks in this unprecedented journey to unearth the truth.
Where there is a risk, there should be a choice
This powerful documentary will show you:
That medical racism has happened before, and why we’re raising awareness to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
How racism in the drug industry impacts the perception of others.
Why, when our bodies and risk are involved, it shouldn’t be about governmental control.
How to feel empowered to have a voice about your choices.
https://medicalracism.childrenshealthdefense.org/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/transcripts/medical-racism-the-new-apartheid/
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Medical-Racism--The-New-Apartheid-%282021%29:3?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
From post-Civil War era and the Tuskegee Experiment to the present, explore the medical experimentation on Blacks in this unprecedented journey to unearth the truth.
Where there is a risk, there should be a choice
This powerful documentary will show you:
That medical racism has happened before, and why we’re raising awareness to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
How racism in the drug industry impacts the perception of others.
Why, when our bodies and risk are involved, it shouldn’t be about governmental control.
How to feel empowered to have a voice about your choices.
https://medicalracism.childrenshealthdefense.org/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/transcripts/medical-racism-the-new-apartheid/
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