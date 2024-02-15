A DIRE WARNING for independent content creators on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, & Facebook

Glenn Beck





Feb 14, 2024





Glenn exposes the latest attempts by Facebook, Apple, AND YouTube to soft-censor conservative media during an election year. He warns that independent content creators who believe that they can rely on Big Tech platforms will soon find out the harsh truth: If they don't fall in line with the narratives of the global elites, they will face the consequences. For political content creators on Facebook, that day has come, as it has made shadowbanning its company policy. And for those on YouTube, Glenn exposes how a shadowy "non-profit" connected to the White House may be pressuring the company to crack down on un-approved narratives.





