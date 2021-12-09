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My Experience Exposing the Statin Controversy (Maryanne Demasi, Ph.D)
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120 views • December 09, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/12/08/have-statins-reduced-heart-disease.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20211208&mid=DM1061299&rid=1344642269
https://www.youtube.com/embed/t2dHQSj90-A?wmode=transparent&;rel=0&enablejsapi=1
The food industry shifted away from saturated fat and cholesterol to improve public health, and the medical industry has massively promoted the use of cholesterol-lowering statin drugs for the same reason. Despite that, the rate of heart disease deaths has steadily risen
Research has found that the more LDL (so-called “bad”) cholesterol is lowered, the greater the risk of heart attacks and strokes
The Minnesota Coronary Experiment, published in 2016, found replacing saturated fat with vegetable oil increased mortality and cardiovascular events, even though total cholesterol was lowered by 13.8%. For each 30 mg/dL reduction in serum cholesterol, the death risk rose by 22%
Since the commercialization of statin drugs in the late ‘80s, total sales have reached nearly $1 trillion. Lipitor is the most profitable drug in the history of medicine. Yet these drugs have done nothing to derail the rising trend of heart disease
While there are studies claiming to show statins lower your risk of heart attack, many involve misleading plays on statistics. Statins also have many serious side effects
This article was previously published August 26, 2020, and has been updated with new information.
The lecturer in the featured video, Maryanne Demasi, Ph.D., produced the 2014 Australian Catalyst documentary, "Heart of the Matter: Dietary Villains," which exposed the cholesterol/saturated fat myths behind the statin fad and the financial links which lurk underneath.
The documentary was so thorough that vested interests actually convinced ABC TV to rescind the two-part series.1 The Australian Heart Foundation, the three largest statin makers (Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Merck Sharp & Dohme) and Medicines Australia, Australia's drug lobby group, complained2 and got the documentary expunged from ABC TV.
Cholesterol and saturated fat have been the villains of heart disease for the past four decades, despite the many studies showing neither has an adverse effect on heart health.
The entire food industry shifted away from saturated fat and cholesterol, ostensibly to improve public health, and the medical industry has massively promoted the use of cholesterol-lowering statin drugs for the same reason. Despite all of that, the rate of heart disease deaths continues to be high.3 That really should tell us something.
Statins Are a Colossal Waste of Money
Since the release of Demasi's documentary, the evidence against the cholesterol theory and statins has only grown. As noted in an August 4, 2020, op-ed by Dr. Malcolm Kendrick, a general practitioner with the British National Health Service:4
"New research shows that the most widely prescribed type of drug in the history of medicine is a waste of money. One major study found that the more 'bad' cholesterol was lowered, the greater the risk of heart attacks and strokes.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, almost every other medical condition has been shoved onto the sidelines. However, in the UK last year, heart attacks and strokes (CVD) killed well over 100,000 people — which is at least twice as many as have died from COVID-19.
CVD will kill just as many this year, which makes it significantly more important than COVID-19, even if no one is paying much attention to it right now."
According to a scientific review5 published online August 4, 2020, in BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine, lowering LDL is not going to lower your risk of heart disease and stroke. "Decades of research has failed to show any consistent benefit for this approach," the authors note.
Since the commercialization of statin drugs in the late '80s (lovastatin being the first one, gaining approval in 19876), total sales have reached nearly $1 trillion.7,8 Lipitor — which is just one of several brand name statin drugs — was named the most profitable drug in the history of medicine.9,10 Yet these drugs have done nothing to derail the rising trend of heart disease.
Also...
Lowering Cholesterol Does Not Show a Beneficial Impact
Deception Through Statistics
Statins Sabotage Your Health
Crimes Against Humanity
CSPI and AHA Omit Their Role in Heart Disease Epidemic
The Truth About Saturated Fat
https://www.youtube.com/embed/t2dHQSj90-A?wmode=transparent&;rel=0&enablejsapi=1
The food industry shifted away from saturated fat and cholesterol to improve public health, and the medical industry has massively promoted the use of cholesterol-lowering statin drugs for the same reason. Despite that, the rate of heart disease deaths has steadily risen
Research has found that the more LDL (so-called “bad”) cholesterol is lowered, the greater the risk of heart attacks and strokes
The Minnesota Coronary Experiment, published in 2016, found replacing saturated fat with vegetable oil increased mortality and cardiovascular events, even though total cholesterol was lowered by 13.8%. For each 30 mg/dL reduction in serum cholesterol, the death risk rose by 22%
Since the commercialization of statin drugs in the late ‘80s, total sales have reached nearly $1 trillion. Lipitor is the most profitable drug in the history of medicine. Yet these drugs have done nothing to derail the rising trend of heart disease
While there are studies claiming to show statins lower your risk of heart attack, many involve misleading plays on statistics. Statins also have many serious side effects
This article was previously published August 26, 2020, and has been updated with new information.
The lecturer in the featured video, Maryanne Demasi, Ph.D., produced the 2014 Australian Catalyst documentary, "Heart of the Matter: Dietary Villains," which exposed the cholesterol/saturated fat myths behind the statin fad and the financial links which lurk underneath.
The documentary was so thorough that vested interests actually convinced ABC TV to rescind the two-part series.1 The Australian Heart Foundation, the three largest statin makers (Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Merck Sharp & Dohme) and Medicines Australia, Australia's drug lobby group, complained2 and got the documentary expunged from ABC TV.
Cholesterol and saturated fat have been the villains of heart disease for the past four decades, despite the many studies showing neither has an adverse effect on heart health.
The entire food industry shifted away from saturated fat and cholesterol, ostensibly to improve public health, and the medical industry has massively promoted the use of cholesterol-lowering statin drugs for the same reason. Despite all of that, the rate of heart disease deaths continues to be high.3 That really should tell us something.
Statins Are a Colossal Waste of Money
Since the release of Demasi's documentary, the evidence against the cholesterol theory and statins has only grown. As noted in an August 4, 2020, op-ed by Dr. Malcolm Kendrick, a general practitioner with the British National Health Service:4
"New research shows that the most widely prescribed type of drug in the history of medicine is a waste of money. One major study found that the more 'bad' cholesterol was lowered, the greater the risk of heart attacks and strokes.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, almost every other medical condition has been shoved onto the sidelines. However, in the UK last year, heart attacks and strokes (CVD) killed well over 100,000 people — which is at least twice as many as have died from COVID-19.
CVD will kill just as many this year, which makes it significantly more important than COVID-19, even if no one is paying much attention to it right now."
According to a scientific review5 published online August 4, 2020, in BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine, lowering LDL is not going to lower your risk of heart disease and stroke. "Decades of research has failed to show any consistent benefit for this approach," the authors note.
Since the commercialization of statin drugs in the late '80s (lovastatin being the first one, gaining approval in 19876), total sales have reached nearly $1 trillion.7,8 Lipitor — which is just one of several brand name statin drugs — was named the most profitable drug in the history of medicine.9,10 Yet these drugs have done nothing to derail the rising trend of heart disease.
Also...
Lowering Cholesterol Does Not Show a Beneficial Impact
Deception Through Statistics
Statins Sabotage Your Health
Crimes Against Humanity
CSPI and AHA Omit Their Role in Heart Disease Epidemic
The Truth About Saturated Fat
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