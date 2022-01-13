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Audio taken from leaked meeting claiming large hospital (Westmead) in Sydney were told to reduce their operations by 80% due to COVID, when in fact there were no COVID cases
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30 views • January 13, 2022
Audio taken from leaked meeting claiming large hospital (Westmead) in Sydney were told to reduce their operations by 80% due to COVID, when in fact there were no COVID cases at all.
The hospital is believed to have saved millions per week, with many surgeries and appointments being struck off. June 2021.
🤍🌈 With this level of fraud is it any wonder staff are leaving the hospital system in droves? Those still there are overworked, tired and stressed - while the vaccine free are terminated - and the (vaccinated) COVID positive staff are asked to work?
The hospital is believed to have saved millions per week, with many surgeries and appointments being struck off. June 2021.
🤍🌈 With this level of fraud is it any wonder staff are leaving the hospital system in droves? Those still there are overworked, tired and stressed - while the vaccine free are terminated - and the (vaccinated) COVID positive staff are asked to work?
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