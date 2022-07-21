Biohacking Boozing: A Guide to Drinking Limitlessly 🎙️ Limitless Mindset Podcast #24

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In this episode, one of Jonathan's favorite activities, drinking alcohol. We break down the essential 4-step process to biohacking your boozing so you can indulge guilt-free. We share the top 4 "healthiest" (least toxic) types of liquor and five essential supplements for boozing biohackers. We finish up the episode with some boozing lifehacks; clever toasts to liven up the party and how to maximize the "feel good" transmitters - Serotonin and dopamine - while drinking.
Read 📑 Everything mentioned here https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/183-biohacking-boozing