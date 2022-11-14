Jon Voight Delivers A Message To Americans After The Midterms

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"It’s a dark web. A dark world. But not for long. A new light will emerge. The one president who understood truths... Trump will return to the presidency. Allow Trump to rebuild our soil and our land so we can rise to our glory.”