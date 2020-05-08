Springfield Armory Hellcat: CCW Salutes History

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
F6F Hellcat at War by Cory Graff
https://amzn.to/3bfbOHa
http://www.corygraff.com
Rounds per Size & Weight Spreadsheet
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1bBQbxr-yWSGhT5Y3LJBkOmrwYl5AFu_jpH0tAA_DaCw/edit?usp=sharing
Springfield Armory Hellcat
https://www.springfield-armory.com/hellcat-series-handguns/hellcat-3-micro-compact-handguns/
Public domain Video Footage of F6F Hellcat
https://youtu.be/1GYmeHEyvOg
https://youtu.be/xMyxumzmq4c