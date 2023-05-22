Progressivism Strips Personal Freedoms, Erodes Morality, and Enslaves Warns David Horowitz

“The radical left’s chief skill is character assassination,” says David Horowitz. David is the bestselling author of many books, including Dark Agenda and Final Battle: The Next Election Could Be the Last. He is also the founder of The David Horowitz Freedom Center. He explains why he left progressivism behind and underlines the crucial role that Judeo-Christian Americans have played in preserving our freedoms. The Bible teaches that the root cause of all of society’s problems is us, which is a humility that no leftist will ever have, he points out. David also talks about the illegal and unconstitutional attack on American liberty at the behest of the Biden administration, as well as the rampant fascism that has taken over our institutions.
TAKEAWAYS
Be willing to organize and defend your kids’ rights as well as YOUR rights as their parents
Democrats and leftist progressives don’t recognize individuals - they only define people by skin color, gender, and other labels
The delusion of progressivism is rooted in a desire to be like God, which dates back to the lie of the serpent in the Garden of Eden
You are the guardian of your child’s spiritual development - not the state
