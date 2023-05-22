Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Progressivism Strips Personal Freedoms, Erodes Morality, and Enslaves Warns David Horowitz
17 views
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
Published Yesterday |

“The radical left’s chief skill is character assassination,” says David Horowitz. David is the bestselling author of many books, including Dark Agenda and Final Battle: The Next Election Could Be the Last. He is also the founder of The David Horowitz Freedom Center. He explains why he left progressivism behind and underlines the crucial role that Judeo-Christian Americans have played in preserving our freedoms. The Bible teaches that the root cause of all of society’s problems is us, which is a humility that no leftist will ever have, he points out. David also talks about the illegal and unconstitutional attack on American liberty at the behest of the Biden administration, as well as the rampant fascism that has taken over our institutions.



TAKEAWAYS


Be willing to organize and defend your kids’ rights as well as YOUR rights as their parents


Democrats and leftist progressives don’t recognize individuals - they only define people by skin color, gender, and other labels


The delusion of progressivism is rooted in a desire to be like God, which dates back to the lie of the serpent in the Garden of Eden


You are the guardian of your child’s spiritual development - not the state



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

The Tuttle Twins (get 40% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/TUTTLETWINSCCM

Dark Agenda Book: https://amzn.to/41JuTM4


🔗 CONNECT WITH DAVID HOROWITZ

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Horowitz39 


🔗 CONNECT WITH HOROWITZ FREEDOM CENTER

Website: https://www.horowitzfreedomcenter.org/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/horowitzfreedomcenter 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HorowitzCenter 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
christianityfreedomsfascismjudaismenslavementdavid horowitztina griffincounter culture mom showprogressivism strips personal freedomserodes morality

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket