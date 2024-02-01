Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Take Our Border Back Convoy': Trucker Group Converging on Eagle Pass, Texas
channel image
GalacticStorm
2196 Subscribers
Shop now
285 views
Published 16 hours ago

CBN News | Take Our Border Back Convoy': Trucker Group Converging on Eagle Pass, Texas

Feb 1, 2024 #breakingnews #politicalnews #christiannews

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas - The government of Texas is in a standoff with the Biden administration over its border policies, and now, some Americans are heading south to show their support for the Lone Star State.

A convoy of truckers is demanding a change in U.S. policy. They argue the federal government is making it harder for Texas to protect its border while making it easier on migrants headed for the U.S.

In addition, the United Nations and NGOs are aiding migrants heading to the U.S. border, and that's also causing concern with some U.S. lawmakers who argue U.S. taxpayers should not be helping to fund their journeys.


Read the full story from CBN's New Correspondent Chuck Holton:

https://cmsedit.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/20...


Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket