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Nevada nurse help treat COVID-19 patients claiming that patients are not dying from the virus, but are being “murdered” by “gross negligence and complete medical mismanagement.”nt’
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55 views • May 04, 2020
I don't think this is real but it is being shared on social media as if it is
what do you think.. can anyone verify this vid as real
A Nevada nurse who traveled to New York to help treat COVID-19 patients has posted a tearful Facebook Live video claiming that patients are not dying from the virus, but are being “murdered” by “gross negligence and complete medical mismanagement.”
what do you think.. can anyone verify this vid as real
A Nevada nurse who traveled to New York to help treat COVID-19 patients has posted a tearful Facebook Live video claiming that patients are not dying from the virus, but are being “murdered” by “gross negligence and complete medical mismanagement.”
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