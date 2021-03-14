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EP 2366-6PM GENERAL MICHAEL FLYNN LIVE WITH PETE SANTILLI
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150 views • March 14, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2366 - 6PM
FRIDAY - MARCH 12, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM https://vimeo.com/event/706533 6PM https://vimeo.com/event/706574

EP 2366-6PM GENERAL MICHAEL FLYNN LIVE WITH PETE SANTILLI
A Virginia defamation lawyer appeared unlikely to convince the Fourth Circuit Wednesday afternoon that a handful of the country’s largest media companies were behind a conspiracy to snatch a book deal away from a woman adjacent to General Michael Flynn and the Russian investigation. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17185
Special Guest: Lt. General (Ret.) Michael T. Flynn spent thirty-three years as an intelligence officer and was just named National Security Adviser by President-elect Donald Trump. Flynn has served as the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Senior Military Intelligence Officer in the Department of Defense. He also founded the Flynn Intel Group, a commercial, government, and international consulting firm. He lives in Virginia. https://www.amazon.com/Field-Fight-Global-Against-Radical/dp/1250131626


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