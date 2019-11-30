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MAC VS PC - Epidemia Sarampion
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20 views • November 30, 2019
Extracto de la "batalla publicitaria" entre Mac y Pc.
Paradojicamente Steve Jobs frutifero vegano y perfeccionista, que seguramente hubiese sido antivacunas.
Del otro lado Bill Gates, que ya es conocido mundialmente por sus esfuerzos para reducir la poblacion mundial, aniquilandola.
Paradojicamente Steve Jobs frutifero vegano y perfeccionista, que seguramente hubiese sido antivacunas.
Del otro lado Bill Gates, que ya es conocido mundialmente por sus esfuerzos para reducir la poblacion mundial, aniquilandola.
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