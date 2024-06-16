BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Propaganda vs. Pragmatism: Can US ATACMS Clear the way for F-16 Warplanes in Ukraine?
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9981 followers
72 views • 10 months ago

Update on the conflict in Ukraine for June 16, 2024…

▪️Western media reports the shortcomings of both F-16s and French Mirage 2000-5 warplanes being transferred to Ukraine;

▪️Attempts by Ukraine to use ATACMS to "isolate" Crimea continue to fall far short of the required frequency and scale necessary to actually do so;

▪️Western media reports admit that Russia's large inventory of air defense systems will not run out any time soon despite Ukrainian claims of successfully targeting S-300 and S-400 systems across the battlefield;

▪️The idea of ATACMS clearing a path for F-16s to conduct strikes behind enemy lines is betrayed by the reality of even Ukraine's much more limited air defense capabilities still preventing Russian air power from operating freely across the whole of Ukraine;

Mirrored - The New Atlas


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
ukraineatacmsf-16 warplanespropaganda vs pragmatism
